Belgrade has unveiled the logo for the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Men’s World Boxing Championships, due to open in the Serbian capital next month.

The logo consists of a graphic sign representing a boxer, a national pattern and a font composition.

It uses graphic images of buildings that are landmarks and recognisable symbols of the host country.

The logo is also based on the stylised national pattern of Serbia, which has become a universal stylistic element.

The colours used are the national colours of the Serbian flag.

"We wanted to create a strong brand of our Championships because we are very proud to be the hosts," Serbian Boxing Federation President Nenad Borovčanin said.

"This logo shows our national motives and our hospitable soul.

"The best athletes all around the globe will fight for this prestigious title.

"We want to create the best conditions for them, so they can achieve their goals."

Belgrade hosted a the first International Boxing Day on its new date last Friday ©Serbian Boxing Federation

The tournament is due to start with an Opening Ceremony and official draw on October 24.

Action is scheduled to begin on October 26 and conclude with the finals on November 5 and 6.

"This is the main tournament in our calendar for the year 2021," AIBA President Umar Kremlev said.

"Therefore, we are ready to celebrate the sport of boxing with amazing fights, the emotions of the participants and the attention of a global audience.

"It's a great honour for each and every athlete to show their best when the whole world is watching."

International Boxing Day was celebrated in Belgrade last Friday (August 27) with a special event in Republic Square, an event that officials hope will have raised enthusiasm for the World Championships.

AIBA secretary general István Kovács, a two-time world champion in the under-51 kilograms category at Sydney in 1991 and under-57kg at Budapest in 1997, is particularly looking forward to the event after the world governing body was excluded from organising the boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020 after being suspended by the International Olympic Committee.

"Being an athlete, I paid special attention to my preparation for the AIBA World Boxing Championships," Kovács said.

"It's a great tournament and I would like to wish the best of luck to the Local Organising Committee to conduct a successful competition for the sake of our boxers.

"I am happy to see that the preparations are going well so far."

This will be the second time Belgrade has staged the AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships following 1978, where the winners included Cuba's legendary Teófilo Stevenson in the heavyweight division ©Getty Images

This will be the second occasion that Belgrade has hosted the Championships, which was first held in Havana in 1974.

The second edition of the Championships took place there in 1978 when Belgrade was part of the old Yugoslavia,

Cuba topped the overall medals table with a total of eight medals, including five gold.

Cuba’s champions included the great Teófilo Stevenson, a three-time Olympic gold medallist and the heavyweight widely considered to be the greatest never to fight professionally.