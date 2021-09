Beach Wrestling World Series set to make Italian debut in Rome in season's second event

The Beach Wrestling World Series will make its Italian debut on Rome's Lido di Ostia beach as the season's second event gets underway this weekend.

Of the 24 podium finishers from the season's first event in France, 23 are set to compete in the Italian capital.

In the women's category, these include Stefania-Claudia Priceputu of Romania, winner of the under-50 kilogram category last time out, Turkey's under-60kg victor Mehlika Öztürk, Alina Berezhna of Ukraine, who won the under 70kg event, and Romania's over-70kg winner Cătălina Axente.

In the men's events, Georgia will be aiming to continue its dominance, having won all four of the weight categories previously.

All return to action here - 2019 World Beach Games gold medallist Levan Kelekhsashvili in the under-70kg, Davit Khutsishvili in the under-80kg, Dato Marsagishvili in the under-90kg and Mamuka Kordzaia in the over-90kg.

Kordzaia, though, will have his work cut out to claim victory again as Azerbaijan's world champion Oyan Nazariani returns to the ring after missing the event on French sand.

Hosts Italy also has a seven-strong team competing across seven of the eight men's and women's divisions.

The team is led by 2018’s under-60kg world runner-up Francesca Indelicato and heavyweight Enrica Rinaldi, both of whom claimed second place in France.

In all, 85 athletes across 16 nationalities are set to compete.

The Wrestling World Series continues next week in Katerini in Greece.