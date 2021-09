Nemati wins women's individual recurve archery gold for third time at Tokyo 2020

Iran's Zahra Nemati won her third individual recurve gold medal at her third consecutive Games, with a 6-5 victory over Italian Vincenza Petrilli at the Yumenoshima Final Field at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics here.

She became the third Iranian woman to win gold at Tokyo 2020, breaking the record for female Iranian gold medallists at a Paralympics.

The other women's golds went to Hashemiyeh Motaghian in the women's F56 javelin and Sareh Javanmardi in the women's 10-metre air pistol.

Wu Chunyan of China, who was expected to face Nemati in the final but surprisingly lost 6-5 to Petrilli in the semi-finals, won the bronze medal with a 6-2 victory over Greek Dorothea Poimenidou.

China's Chen Minyi was victorious in the women's W1 event, setting a new Paralympic record of 142 on her way to victory against Sarka Musilova of the Czech Republic, with the score finishing 142-131.

Victoria Rumary of Britain claimed the bronze medal by beating American Lia Coryell 131-123.

The archery continues tomorrow with the men's individual recurve competition.