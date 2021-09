Dame Sarah Storey has become Britain’s most successful Paralympic athlete of all time after winning her 17th gold medal in today’s women’s C4-5 road race at the Fuji International Speedway.

Prior to the race, the 43-year-old was level with swimming great Mike Kenny on 16 golds, having tied with him following a win in the C5 time trial earlier here at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

With more silver and bronze medals, Storey became the most decorated British Paralympian in history after her time trial win, but now also has the most gold medals outright with her win today, once again finishing in front of compatriot Crystal Lane-Wright in a winning time of 2 hours 21min 51sec.

Dame Sarah and Lane-Wright have won gold and silver in three races at Tokyo 2020.

France’s Marie Patouillet claimed gold.

Another British one-two came in the men’s C1-3 road race, led by Benjamin Watson, who crossed the line in 2:04:23 to win gold.

Finley Graham was more than a minute back in silver and France’s Alexandre Leute won bronze.

Jana Majunke and Angelika Dreock-Käser led a one-two for Germany in the women's T1-2 road race, with Majunke winning in 1:00:58.

Jill Walsh of the United States won the bronze medal.

Chen Jianxin of China crossed the line in the men's T1-2 road race in 51min 07sec, more than a minute in front of the closest chaser.

Tim Celen of Belgium took the silver in front of Juan Jose Betancourt Quiroga of Colombia, who claimed bronze.

To close the day's action, Italy's Paolo Cecchetto, Luca Mazzone and Diego Colombari won mixed H1-5 team relay gold in 52:32.

France's Riadh Tarsim, Florian Jouanny and Loïc Vergnaud were 31 seconds adrift for silver; Americans Ryan Pinney, Alicia Dana and Alfredo de los Santos were another eight seconds back for bronze.