Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Masa Takaya has announced plans to refund tickets for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, as the COVID-19 pandemic caused spectators to be banned from the Games.

Just over a week before the Games, organisers confirmed spectators would not attend Paralympic venues due to a new wave of COVID-19 infections.

Takaya outlined details for those who paid for their tickets by card.

"Those who paid with VISA cards will be given credit on those cards, those who paid by cash will need to set up their bank account for refund between October 1 and 12," said Takaya in today's press conference.

"The official hospitality companies will be sending out the relevant information in due course."

He added that commemorative tickets would be available to download for those who purchased tickets, but were unable to attend.

Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Masa Takaya outlined the refund details for the Olympics and Paralympics ©Getty Images

"We couldn't have you come to the Games, but you will be able to download a PDF commemorative ticket from the Olympics and Paralympics," said Takaya.

"You will be able to download this from September 7 to 13.

"If you go to the visual website you'll be able to download the ticket.

"We will be sending out an email to the ticket holders."

Although spectators were not allowed at the Games, schoolchildren are still in attendance at the Games as part of an education programme that allows young Japanese the chance to watch Para-sport.

Two school teachers from Kaizuka Municipal Junior High School that escorted schoolchildren at the Games last week were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19.

They had taken 55 pupils to Makuhari Messe for goalball on August 25.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games took place from July 23 to August 8 and the Paralympics are ongoing, having started on August 24.

The Closing Ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday (September 5).