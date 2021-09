Germany's Natascha Hiltrop and Serbian Dragan Ristic claimed the Paralympic Games air rifle prone titles on the third day of shooting competition of Tokyo 2020 at the Asaka Shooting Range.

Hiltrop claimed the gold medal in the mixed 10-metre air rifle prone SH1 by just 0.1 points, beating South Korea's Park Jinho with a Paralympic record of 253.1 points.

Iryna Shchetnik of Ukraine wins the bronze medal, just in front of Juan Antonio Saavedra Reinaldo of Spain by 0.2 points.

Ristic won the gold medal in the mixed 10m air rifle prone SH2 with a Paralympic record of 255.5 points.

Vasyl Kovalchuk of Ukraine came up short for the win with a total of 254.7, taking the silver medal and the bronze went to Slovenia's Franček Gorazd Tiršek and South Korea's Lee Jiseok was fourth.

Shooting is due to continue on Saturday (September 4).