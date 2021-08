Bisseger tops general classification with stage two win in Benelux Tour

Stefan Bissegger took stage two of the Benelux Tour by storm after blitzing the 11.2-kilometre time trial in 12 minutes and eight seconds which saw him climb to pole position in the general classification standings.

The powerful Swiss rider managed to finish 0.15 seconds faster than Edoardo Affini of Italy in Lelystad in the Netherlands on the flat but windswept course.

European time trial champion and Bissegger's compatriot Stefan Küng rounded out the top three, crossing the line 0.19 after him.

Belgium's Remco Evenepoel was clearly still affected by yesterday's events.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step all-rounder suffered from broken spokes in his front wheel which cost him the race in stage one.

He was a long way off the pace today, finishing 18th with a time of 12:47 despite being expected to compete for victory.

The 21-year-old also told Belgian television that he had been suffering from a stomach bug.

The Lelystad time trial was Bissegger's third win of his first full season at the WorldTour with the EF Education-Nippo team after also winning the time trial at Paris-Nice and a rain-soaked road race to Gstaad at the Tour de Suisse.

A course for his qualities! Stefan Bissegger takes the stage win in the TT in Lelystad 👏🙌 #BeneluxTour pic.twitter.com/WO0OGGcanB — Benelux Tour (@BeneluxTour) August 31, 2021

"It was perfect for me, it suited me really well," said Bissegger.

"I could give my best and luckily it was enough to win.

"I was going by feeling because I had some problems with my power metre.

"I was surprised by the time gaps.

"The first part was pretty hard, and you had to really attack it and go full gas, there was always a headwind from the sea and a kind of cross/headwind.

"It was annoying because you pedalled really hard but you didn't go even 50km/h.

"You had to force yourself to do the split.

"It was a tailwind afterwards so you were going 60kph and that gives you back the pleasure, and you can really enjoy it even if it hurts."

In stage three, riders will begin in Essen in Belgium before returning to the Netherlands to finish in the Hoogerheide.

The route is 168.1km and is a predominantly flat stage.

Bissegger leads the way in the points classification as well as the general standings while Team Qhubeka NextHash top the team classification.