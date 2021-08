South Korea's ambassador to Egypt has delivered taekwondo official Ahmed Fouly's posthumous Order of Sports Merit award to his family.

Fouly, who was President of World Taekwondo Africa and a World Taekwondo vice-president, was named as a recipient of the Cheongryong Medal in May.

The medal is the highest Order of Sports Merit honour available in South Korea and was approved by the country's President Moon Jae-in.

Hong Jin-wook, South Korea's ambassador in Cairo, has now presented the accolade to Fouly's family in recognition of his contribution to taekwondo - a Korean martial art - and sports governance.

His family were unable to travel to South Korea for the initial ceremony because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Hong said that Fouly's work had "reinforced the atmosphere of peace on the Korean peninsula" after he visited North Korea in 2018.

Ahmed Fouly was posthumously awarded the Cheongryong Medal in May but his family could not attend the ceremony in South Korea ©World Taekwondo

He died in September 2020 at the age of 70.

The Egyptian oversaw a superb period in African taekwondo, with athletes from the continent winning five Olympic medals at Rio 2016.

At Tokyo 2020 in July, Africans won four more medals including two from Fouly's home country Egypt.