British archer Phoebe Paterson Pine claimed the women's individual compound gold on her debut appearance in archery at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, winning by a single point at Yumenoshima Final Field.

She faced Chilean Mariana Zuniga Varela in the final and both archers were tied after two rounds, but Paterson Pine took a point advantage in the next round and extended this to three after the fourth.

Just needing an eight from her last arrow, the Briton sealed the gold medal winning 134-133.

Maria Andrea Virgilio won the bronze for Italy, defeating Stepanida Artakhinova of the Russian Paralympic Committee 142-139.

Artakhinova took a two-point lead after round two, but was pegged back to an equal score in the third.

From there, Virgilio pulled out a three-point gap.

David Drahoninsky gave the Czech Republic its first gold of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics ©Getty Images

Czech Republic's David Drahoninsky is the gold medallist in the men's individual W1, having defeated Turkey's Nihat Turkmenoglou 142-141 in the final to give his nation its first gold of the Games.

He at one stage had a three-point gap at the end of the third round, but Turkmenoglou ate into this - just not enough to equalise.

Turkmenoglou's team mate Bahattin Hekimoglu won the bronze medal, beating Iranian Mohammadreza Zandi 139-134.