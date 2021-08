Kashafali reflects on journey from refugee to fastest man in Paralympic history

Salum Ageze Kashafali clocked the quickest 100 metres time in Paralympic Games history here in Tokyo before reflecting on his life as a refugee.

The Norwegian sprinter roared with delight when he crossed the line in 10.43sec to clinch the men’s T12 title.

It capped an incredible journey for Kashafali who fled the Democratic Republic of the Congo with his family as a child to seek refuge in Norway.

"I don’t know what to say, man," said Kashafali.

"I came from nothing.

"I came from begging on the streets.

"I believed.

"I moved to Norway as a refugee.

"I have been through so much, from bullets to hunger, and to be here as one of the best means a lot to me.

"It is worth it.

"To come from zero to something - that is how to put it.

"Everything is possible.

"I’m very happy to be one of the fastest Paralympians ever."

Jason Smyth was pushed all the way by Skander Djamil Athmani ©Getty Images

Kashafali’s time beat the mark of 10.46 seconds set at London 2012 by T13 star Jason Smyth of Ireland.

The 27-year-old was just 0.01 off the world record of 10.42 for a Para athlete set by Petrucio Ferreira Dos Santos of Brazil at the 2019 World Championships.

Noah Malone of the United States came second, with Roman Tarasov of the Russian Paralympic Committee third.

Smyth may have lost his Paralympic record to Kashafali but the Irish sprinter ensured he remained the men's 100m T13 champion for the fourth Games in succession.

The 34-year-old has been dominant in this race since Beijing 2008 but almost lost his crown here.

Skander Djamil Athmani of Algeria came agonisingly close to pipping Smyth on the line, missing out by the narrowest of margins.

Smyth won in 10.53 - one thousandths of a second ahead of Athmani, while Colombia's Jean Carlos Mina Aponza was third.

There was also a whisker separating Daniel Romanchuk of the US and Thailand's Athiwat Paeng-Nuea in the men's 400m T54 final.

Paeng-Nuea looked set to be crowned champion as he closed in on the finish line before Romanchuk chased him down and pipped him to gold in 45.72.

China's Dai Yunqiang claimed bronze.

Zhou Xia came from behind to win her second gold of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics ©Getty Images

Tomoki Sato delivered another gold for Japan with victory in the men's 1500m T52 after clocking a Paralympic record time.

The Japanese wheelchair racer clinched the men's 400m T52 title on Friday (August 27) and picked up from where he left off to top the podium again.

Raymond Martin of the United States led for much of the race before Sato overtook him and had enough in the tank to cross the line first in 3min 29.13sec.

Martin claimed silver, with Japan's Hirokazu Ueyonabaru finishing third.

China's Zhou Xia came from behind to win the women's 200m T35 crown, smashing her own world record in the process.

Zhou came flying down the track, overtaking Isis Holt of Australia before crossing the line in 27.17 - taking one second off her record.

It was Zhou's fourth Paralympic title and second in Tokyo, while Maria Lyle of Britain took bronze.

Switzerland's Manuela Schaer managed to see off the challenge of Tatyana McFadden of the US to win the women's 800m T54 gold.

Schaer claimed victory in 1:42.81 - breaking McFadden's Paralympic record by almost two seconds.

McFadden earned silver with compatriot Susannah Scaroni claiming bronze.

Australia's Madison de Rozario captured the women's 800m T53 crown in a Paralympic record time of 1:45.99.

China's Zhou Hongzhuan came second, while Switzerland's Catherine Debrunner clinched bronze.

Gerard Descarrega Puigdevall delivered his best performance of the season to regain his Paralympic title in the men's 400m T11.

Tomoki Sato claimed another gold for Japan after an impressive display at the Olympic Stadium ©Getty Images

The Spaniard crossed the line in 50.42 ahead of Namibia's Ananias Shikongo and France's Guathier Makunda who grabbed silver and bronze respectively.

Pongsakorn Paeyo of Thailand stormed to the men's 400m T53 title in a world record time of 46.61.

Canada’s Brent Lakatos who previously held the record, took silver, with Vitalii Gritsenko of Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) claiming bronze.

Zou Lijuan captured the third Paralympic gold of her career with a world-record breaking performance to win the women's javelin throw F34.

The Chinese athlete defended her title with a throw of 22.28 metres.

Germany's Frances Herrmann claimed silver, while Finland's Marjaana Heikkinen secured bronze.

Poland's Piotr Kosewicz won the men's discus throw F52 title with a throw of 20.02m.

The silver medal went to Croatia's Velimir Sandor, while India's Vinod Kumar collected bronze.

Roderick Townsend of the US capped winning the men's high jump T47 title by breaking the world record.

The American high jumper went over at 2.15m, beating his previous record by just one centimetre.

India's Nishad Kumar and Dallas Wise of the US shared the silver medal after they both jumped 2.06m.

Denis Gnezdilov came out on top in a dramatic men's F40 shot put final ©Getty Images

Wen Xiayan of China clinched her second gold of the Games with victory in the women's long jump T37.

The Chinese athlete, who claimed the women's 200m T37 title on Friday (August 27), defended her long jump crown with a winning leap of 5.13m.

Jaleen Roberts of the US took silver, with Anna Sapozhnikova of RPC bagging bronze with 4.56.

Poleth Isamar Mendes Sanchez of Ecuador broke the world record to clinch the women's shot put F20 crown.

The Ecuadorian produced a winning throw of 14.39 - beating the previous record by 29cm.

Anastasiia Mysnyk of Ukraine had to settle for silver with 14.16, while Anais Mendez of Ecuador collected third with 14.06.

Earlier, Hannah Cockroft broke her own world record in the women's T34 100m with 16.39 to win gold, leading a British one-two completed by Kare Adenegan.

Robyn Lambird of Australia received bronze.

World record holder Oksana Zubkovska of Ukraine had a best mark of 5.54m to win the women's T12 long jump.

Sara Martinez of Spain and Algerian Lynda Hamri picked up silver and bronze respectively.

T34 100m Paralympic Champion 🥇

New World Record- 16.39 ⏱

🤯

Shi Yiting of China equalled her own world record in the women's T36 200m, crossing the line in 28.21.

New Zealand's Danielle Aitchison picked up silver and the bronze went to Argentina's Yanina Andrea Martinez.

In the men's F53 shot put, Azerbaijan's Elvin Astanov set a new Paralympic record with a best of 8.77m.

Iran's Alireza Mokhtari Hemami finished with silver and Ales Kisy of the Czech Republic claimed bronze.

There was an incredibly dramatic conclusion to the men's F40 shot put final as Iraq's defending Paralympic champion Garrah Tnaiash went from silver to gold in the sixth round with a world record of 11.15m.

However, RPC's Denis Gnezdilov still had to throw and he retained his lead with a world record of 11.16m - with just one centimetre in it as he claimed the gold medal.

Miguel Monteiro of Portugal earned bronze.

It was a Chinese one-two in the women's F64 discus throw - won by the charismatic Yao Juan, who broke her own world record with a best of 44.73m.

Her compatriot Yang Yue took the silver and Australian Sarah Edmiston won bronze.