Britain win two golds on final day of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics rowing

Britain finished with the last two gold medals at the Sea Forest Waterway, as rowing competition at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games came to a close.

First, Laurence Whiteley and Lauren Rowles claimed gold in the PR2 mixed double sculls, finishing four seconds ahead of Dutch pair Annika van der Meer and Corne de Koning in 8min 33.99sec.

China's Liu Shuang and Jiang Jijian won bronze.

Whiteley and Rowles retained their title won at Rio 2016.

Ellen Buttrick, Giedre Rakauskaite, James Fox and Oliver Stanhope gave Britain its second gold in the final rowing event of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics - the PR3 mixed cox four.

Finishing in a time of 7:09.08, they were 11 seconds ahead of the United States and 17 in front of France, who won bronze.

Birgit Lovise Roekkum Skarstein of Norway became the first Paralympic champion in rowing at Tokyo 2020, winning the women's PR1 single sculls in 10:56.88.

She finished with a massive gap back to the silver medallist - Israel's Moran Samuel - who was 21 seconds behind, and the bronze went to France's Nathalie Benoit.

Ukraine's Roman Polianskyi won the men's PR1 single sculls gold medal, bridging a gap of over 12 seconds to his nearest competitor in a time of 9:48.78.

It is his second title after winning gold at Rio 2016.

Erik Horrie of Australia and Rene Campos Pereira of Brazil claimed the silver and bronze medals respectively.