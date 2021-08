French basketball coach Vincent Collet has had his contracted extended until the Paris 2024 Olympic Games - where the host nation will hope home-court advantage can take them one step further than Tokyo 2020.

The French men were runners-up in he Japanese capital earlier this month - losing 87-82 to the United States in the final.

That silver medal was France's first since Sydney 2000.

Collet has led he French men's naional team since 2009 and taken charge of more than 200 matches.

Major medals in that span include bronzes at the 2019 World Cup - where France dumped out the US - and 2014 World Cup.

France were runners-up at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Under Collet's Watch, France also won the 2013 edition of EuroBasket.

Collet's "professionalism and unfailing commitment since 2009, once again highlighted by the Olympic silver medal won a few weeks ago in Tokyo, convinced us that he was the best to lead the Blues to the Olympic Games in Paris," French Basketball Federation President Jean-Pierre Siutat said.

Siutat added that Collet had "buy-in from the players".

As well as coaching France, Collect has also agreed to occupy the same post with French club side Metropolitans 92.