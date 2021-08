The full roster of speakers for the International Esports Federation's Global Esports Executive Summit 2021 (GEES21) has been confirmed, with the World Esports Awards among the sessions to be hosted.

GEES21 will take place at the Busan Esports Arena on August 31 and September 1 and is a hybrid event, in which delegates can either attend in-person or online due to the impacts of COVID-19.

The day-one speakers were announced earlier this month, with three of the five agendas covered - "Fostering Growing Relationships", "The Next Level of Esports" and "Diversity and Inclusion in Esports".

On day two of the summit, awards will be given out, including Game of the Year, Team of the Year, Athlete of the Year and Organiser of the Year.

The final two agendas, titled "Integrating Esports into Education" and "Understanding the Esports Technological Landscape", will also be covered.

Panel discussions titled "A Holistic Look at Esports Research" and "Good Practices in Esports Education Programs" will tackle esports' role in education.

Diversity and inclusion will be covered by a keynote speech from Lee Byung-joo, a professor at the Department of Computer Science Professor at Yonsei University ,on "New Esports Technologies".

A panel discussion on "New Frontiers in Esports Technology" will also take place.

GEES21 will be the sixth edition of the event.

It brings stakeholders together for discussion, education, and action with the aim of developing esports.