British sprinters grab gold on day two of athletics at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Britain's Thomas Young and Sophie Hahn ended the second day of athletics at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games with gold medals in the 100 metres at the Olympic Stadium.

Young joined Hahn as a world record holder, winning the men's T38 100m in 10.94sec, beating China's Zhu Dening and Australian Evan O'Hanlon, who both finished in silver and bronze positions, six hundredths behind the 21-year-old.

Hahn, who holds the women's T38 100m world record, was close to her best in 12.43, closely followed by Colombia's Darian Faisury Jimenez Sanchez six hundredths back and Germany's Lindy Ave in bronze.

South Africa had a great end to the night too - Anrune Weyers finally became a Paralympic champion after standing on the podium three times before at the Games in the women's T47 400m, finishing in 56.05.

Lisbeli Marina Vera Andrade of Colombia took silver with a personal best and the Russian Paralympic Committee's (RPC) Anastasiia Soloveva placed third.

Ntando Mahlangu made it a second gold in 30 minutes for South Africa with a T61 world record in the men's T63 long jump with a mark of 7.17 metres.

Germany's Leon Schaefer broke the T63 Paralympic record, finishing marginally behind on 7.12m, and the bronze went to David Wagner of Denmark, another five centimetres back.

Susannah Scaroni of the United States set a new Paralympic record of 10min 52.57sec to win gold in the women's T54 5,000m final.

Swiss racer Manuela Schaer was comfortably second, while seven-times Paralympic champion, American Tatyana McFadden, added her 18th medal at the Games for bronze, leading home a train of seven racers split by less than three seconds.

Yassine Ouhdadi El Ataby of Spain set a European record of 14:34.13 to pull off a thrilling win that involved four athletes in a sprint to the line in the men's T11 5,000m.

Australian Jaryd Clifford set a new Oceanian record in second and the RPC's Aleksandr Kostin set a new personal best for bronze.

Aleksandr Iaremchuk of the RPC crossed the line in 3:52.08 for the gold medal in the men's T46 1500m, leading home a top three separated by a second and a half.

Hristiyan Stoyanov of Bulgaria claimed the silver and Uganda's David Emong set a new personal best for bronze.

Kim Lopez Gonzalez of Spain won the gold medal in the men's F12 shot put, with a new world record of 17.04 metres, improving on his previous world record from June by two centimetres.

Behind him, Ukraine's Roman Danyliuk won silver and Uzbekistan's Elbek Sultonov took the bronze with a personal best.

Fleur Jong of the Netherlands won the women's T64 long jump ©Getty Images

The Netherlands' Fleur Jong won her first Paralympic gold medal with an excellent effort in the first round of the women's T64 long jump - 6.16m, a new T62 world record.

Marie-Amelie le Fur of France threatened that lead in the final round, jumping 6.11m for a new T64 Paralympic record.

Marlene van Gansewinkel of The Netherlands won bronze, three centimetres ahead of Britain's Stef Reid.

Switzerland's Marcel Hug won his third Paralympic gold to add to his two from Rio 2016, winning the men's T54 5,000m in a dramatic dash for the line.

He finished in 10min 29.90sec, a few tenths in front of Canadian Brent Lakatos, who claimed his first Paralympic medal over a distance of more than 800m.

Putharet Khongrak of Thailand got the bronze a couple of tenths back, with the next four racers within half a second of the podium.

Nozimakhon Kayumova of Uzbekistan threw 42.59 metres for the gold medal in the women's F13 javelin, finishing just over half a metre in front of China's Zhao Yuping, who was the silver medallist, while Belarus' Lizaveta Piatrenka took bronze.

Mokhigul Khamdamova of Uzbekistan won her first Paralympic title in the women's F57 discus throw with a best effort of 31.46m.

Nassima Saifi of Algeria and Julyana Cristina da Silva of Brazil won silver and bronze respectively.

Liu Cuiqing of China broke her own Paralympic record in the final of the women's T11 400m, rounding off the medal rush on the morning session of day two in athletics.

Finishing in a time of 56.25sec, she led home silver medallist Thalita Simplicio da Silva of Brazil and bronze medallist Angie Lizeth Pabon Mamian of Colombia.

Tigist Gezahagn Menigstu of Ethiopia won the women's T13 1500m in a new personal best of 4:23.24, and American Liza Corso and Tunisia's Somaya Bousaid completed the podium.

World record holder Lisa Adams, sister of shot put legend Dame Valerie Adams, broke the Paralympic record in the women's F37 shot put, throwing a best of 15.12 metres to finish far ahead of the rest of the field.

Chinese pair Mi Na and Li Yingli finished second and third respectively.

Liu Li of China broke the world record in the men's F32 club throw with a best of 45.39m.

Athanasios Konstantinidis of Greece set a new European record in second with 38.68m; Walid Ferhah of Algeria set a new African record of 35.34m for bronze.

Finally, Azerbaijan's Hamed Heidari set a new world record of 51.42m to claim the gold right at the end in the men's F57 javelin.

Papi Amanolah of Iran broke the record moments earlier but ended with silver following Heidari's heroics.

Brazilian Cicero Valdiran Lins Nobre won bronze.