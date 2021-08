China win first archery gold of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics in W1 mixed team event

China's Chen Minyi and Zhang Tianxin were victorious in the W1 mixed team final in the first archery medal contest of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Yumenoshima Final Field.

They defeated Czech archers Sarka Musilova and David Drahoninsky 138-132 for the Paralympic title here.

Chen and Zhang fell behind by one point in the opening round of four, but came back, eventually extending the gap to six points by the end.

Already in the individual competition, Chen broke the Paralympic record in the W1 with a total of 640 in qualifying.

The Russian Paralympic Committee's (RPC) Elena Krutova and Aleksei Leonov won bronze, beating South Koreans Kim Ok Geum and Koo Dong Sub 132-127 in the match.

Similarly, the RPC came from behind to win, partly due to a disastrous third round for Kim and Koo, who scored a five and a seven in two of their four arrows.

Tomorrow, finals continue in archery with the mixed team compound competition.