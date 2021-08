Seely retains Paralympic title as US captures two triathlon golds

Allysa Seely defended her Paralympic triathlon crown after beating compatriot Haily Danz in an all-American tussle at the Odaiba Marine Park here in Tokyo.

There was just under a minute between the two triathletes with Seely triumphing in 1hour 1min 3sec to capture her second successive gold medal in the women’s PTS2.

Danz had to settle for silver after finishing in 1:14:58 - 0.55 behind Seely.

Italy’s Veronica Yoko Plebani of Italy secured bronze in 1:15:55.

It was one of four races taking place with the US winning two of those on the first of triathlon competition at Tokyo 2020.

Brad Snyder secured the US’s second gold medal in the men’s PTVI after managing to pull away from the rest of the field.

The American clinched victory in 1:01:16 as Spain’s Hector Catala Laparra finished under a minute behind him in 1:02:11.

Brad Snyder crosses the line to win gold alongside guide Greg Billington ©Getty Images

There was just 50 seconds separating second and fifth position in a tussle for the remaining medals.

While Catala Laparra did enough to cling onto silver, Japan’s Satoru Yoneoka held off the challenge of Frances Thibaut Rigaudeau to win bronze in 1:02.20.

Spain’s Susana Rodriguez produced a dominant display to win the women’s PTFVI1 by almost four minutes.

Rodriguez captured gold in 1:07.15 as Anna Barbaro of Italy came second in 1:11:11 and France’s Annouck Curzillat finished third in 1:11:45.

France’s Alexis Hanquinquant won the men’s PTS4 by a similar margin as she came home in a sub-one minute time of 59:58.

Japan’s Hideki Uda was 3:47 behind in second after crossing the line in 1:03:45.

The bronze medal went to Spain’s Alejandro Palomero Sanchez who finished in 1:04:24.