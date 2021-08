The Czech Olympic Committee (COV) will hold a meeting next month to analyse the results of an investigation it launched into a charter flight carrying athletes to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after a cluster of COVID-19 cases emerged in its delegation.

At least six members of the Czech team at the Games tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the COV to probe the behaviour of those on the plane to the Japanese capital.

The COV said the investigation, which has seemingly now been completed, would focus on whether its squad "neglected their responsibilities " when travelling to Japan for the Games, where strict measures were in place to curb the risk posed by COVID-19.

It had been due to be finished within 14 days, but the COV has not explained the delay in revealing the results of the investigation.

Markéta Nausch-Sluková was among the Czech athletes to test positive for COVID-19 prior to Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Czech beach volleyball player Markéta Nausch-Sluková, her coach and husband Simon Nausch, men's beach volleyball athlete Ondřej Perušič, table tennis player Pavel Širuček, cyclist Michal Schlegel and an unnamed official from the country all tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony on July 23.

A spokesperson for the COV said the Executive Committee would "discuss the results of the analysis of COVID-19 cases at Tokyo 2020".

"Following this meeting, an update will be provided to media," the spokesperson said.

"Until then there will be no further comment on the matter."

COV President Jiří Kejval said when the probe was launched on July 22 that it would "specifically focus on whether all precautions against the spread of COVID-19 before, during and after the charter flight have been complied with and whether some individuals have neglected their responsibilities along the way".

The Czech team was among the worst-hit by COVID-19 at Tokyo 2020, which went ahead despite concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.