England manager Gareth Southgate has claimed he received abuse after publicly backing the British Government's COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Southgate appeared in a video in July as part of the Government's effort to get more young people vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

The former England international - who guided the country to the final of the UEFA European Championship, which they lost on penalties to Italy - also said it was up to individual players whether they get vaccinated.

"I'm not really going to get too involved in this because I was asked to do a video supporting the vaccination programme, which I thought was responsible and of all the things that I've received abuse for over the summer, of which there's been several, that's probably the one I've received the most abuse over," Southgate said.

"So I'm probably going to keep out of that argument for the time being.

"Our only way out of this pandemic across the world are the vaccinations, certainly for the vulnerable people.

"I understand a lot of young people aren't so keen, they are questioning things, I don't know whether that is accurate or not.

The England manager guided his team to the final of the UEFA European Championship, where they finished runners-up to Italy ©Getty Images

"It is not necessarily accurate to say that as a young person you are not going to have complicated symptoms.

"But I know the take-up is very varied across clubs and that's for individuals.

"If they are over 18 then they have the right to make their own decisions."

More than 63 per cent of the British population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 after being double jabbed.

A total of 90.1 million does of the vaccine have been given across the country.

Public Health England claimed earlier this month that England reaching the final of the postponed UEFA European Championship amid the COVID-19 pandemic caused a "significant risk" to public health in the country.

The scientific body made the statement in its latest report, citing data using the National Health Service's Track and Trace system.

In the report, PHE said more than 9,000 COVID-19 cases in England were linked to matches at the tournament, where the country's team played all but one of their games at Wembley Stadium in London.