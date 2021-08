This year's Buick Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Shanghai has been cancelled due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The event had been scheduled to take place at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club from October 14 to 17.

It is the second straight year that the tournament has been called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the LPGA said the competition would be held at the same venue next year.

"We thank SAIC-GM Buick, the China Golf Association, the CLPGA and IMG for all their efforts and look forward to returning to Qizhong Garden Golf Club next year," the LPGA said.

The tournament at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club had been due to take place in October ©Getty Images

The LPGA Taiwan Championship, which had been due to run from October 28 to 31, had earlier been cancelled by the organisation as a result of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea, set for October 21 to 24, and the TOTO Japan Classic from November 4 to 6 are still scheduled to go ahead.

Restrictions imposed in China and other countries have prevented players from travelling to sporting events.

Quarantine measures for both travelling to, and returning from, China have also had an impact.

China, where the novel coronavirus originated, has recorded at least 94,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit last March.