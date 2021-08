Jackson wins her first Women's WorldTour race in stage one of Holland Ladies Tour

Canadian cyclist Alison Jackson scraped victory on stage one of the 2021 Holland Ladies Tour to win her first Women's WorldTour race.

The Liv Racing all-rounder was part of a three-rider move early on in the race with Maëlle Grossetête of France and Dutch athlete Nina Buysman.

Jackson was neck and neck with Grossetête towards the dying moments but held off charging sprint teams to take the win in Hardenburg.

The first road stage of the race was flat and technical and was expected to come down to a bunch sprint.

However, in keeping with a recent pattern within women’s racing the day went to the breakaway once again.

Grossetête took second and Dutchwoman Lorena Wiebes won the bunch sprint for third place.

Jackson instigated the move of the day with 107 kilometres of the 134.4km stage to go and 8km later was joined by Grossetête, and Buysman who bridged up to the Canadian.

🏆 Official Results & GC, Stage 1🏆



Curious where your favourite rider finished today in Hardenberg? Here are the full results!#SLT2021 #UCIWWT pic.twitter.com/al5J5w8b6M — UCI_WWT (@UCI_WWT) August 25, 2021

It was the third recent instance that a breakaway had scuppered the plans of sprinters in stage races after the first two stages of the Ladies Tour of Norway unfolded in the same way.

"I won the bike race," Jackson said, as reported by Cycling News.

"I saw an opportunity early on and normally I’m waiting for the sprint but we’ve seen that long breakaways actually get a lot of success when you're with some strong people.

"Just happy that the other two bridged to me and yeah we worked hard and just snuck in that win and I'm just super happy.

"A win is a win but it's been a tough year and I just really think it's a gift."

Jackson has taken over the lead in the overall classification from prologue winner the Netherlands' Marianne Vos.

She sits at the top of the general classification standings on the same time as Vos, and three seconds ahead of Wiebes.

Tomorrow's stage is a 17km individual time trial in Gennep.