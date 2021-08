Berit Svendsen has been appointed manager of the 2025 International Ski Federation (FIS) Nordic World Ski Championships (WSC) in Trondheim.

Svendsen has served as head of mobile payment provider Vipps International, with prior leadership experience at telecommunications firm Telenor.

A board member at the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) - one of a number of senior roles held at non-profit and commercial companies - Svendsen has also chaired social assignments including the Svendsen Committee - an assessment of the Norwegian Armed Forces.

Currently based in Norwegian capital Oslo, Svendsen now plans to move north and settle at an apartment in Trondheim.

The 58-year-old’s first task will be to hire a management team for the Nordic WSC.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to create a new folk festival where we show the world what the Trondheim region, Trøndelag and Norway stand for in a future-oriented event," she said.

"We must offer the public both in the arenas and at home exciting sustainable and technological solutions.

"We will deliver this in an organisation with enthusiastic, voluntary employees.

"I studied in my time at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) in Trondheim, and have very good memories from the city.

"Now I look forward to coming back and working with many talented people to deliver the championship of all time.

"We will leave lasting values for society."

The chairman of the Trondheim 2025 Board, Bård Benum, explained why Svendsen stood out to become the event’s manager.

Trondheim also hosted the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in 1997, with the event set to return in 2025 ©Getty Images

"We are very happy that Berit Svendsen accepted the job as manager of the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships," he commented.

"Berit is a very experienced leader with a long career in heavy leadership positions.

"She has broad commercial experience as a leader and has built strong leadership teams in rapidly evolving organisations.

"She has good expertise in large projects and digitisation.

"That experience will also be worth its weight in gold for the FIS WSC organisation.

"The FIS Nordic World Ski Championships 2025 is a large project with high complexity.

"Major championships today must satisfy completely different requirements than before related to sustainability in a broad sense, digital dissemination and the ability to create new business concepts.

"Based on strong environments in Trøndelag and Norway, there are great opportunities around this."

Organisers said Svendsen’s appointment followed an "extensive" process in which "Norwegian and international candidates have been considered."

Trondheim 2025 is aiming to deliver a high-class sporting event alongside a strong cultural element for visitors and fans.

The city was awarded the event in October 2020 as the only candidate, and previously hosted the Nordic WSC in 1997.

These World Championships have historically been dominated by Norway, which again topped the medal table at this year’s event in Oberstdorf in Germany.

The next edition will be held in Planica in Slovenia in 2023, followed by Trondheim 2025.