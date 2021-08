Australia's wheelchair rugby team are aiming for a third Paralympic Games gold medal in a row as their impressive streak over the past decade looks to continue at Tokyo 2020.

Wins over Canada and the United States at London 2012 and Rio 2016 have cemented them as firm favourites for the Games, with action due to start tomorrow.

They have also made the final of the World Championship three times in a row from 2010 to 2018, losing to the US in 2010, beating Canada in 2014 and losing to Japan in 2018.

All three teams could prove to be obstacles in the way of an unprecedented three-in-a-row, particularly the Americans, who lost by a single point in the Rio 2016 final.

Hosts Japan defeated the Australians by the same margin in the 2018 World Championship final and will look to build on their bronze medal win at Rio 2016 - the first time the nation made the podium at the Games.

The United States have won a medal at every Paralympic Games featuring wheelchair rugby since its debut at Atlanta 1996 ©Getty Images

The US - who have not made the World Championship final since winning in 2010 - are a different beast at the Paralympic Games, albeit have not won gold medal since Beijing 2008.

In all five editions of the Games where wheelchair rugby has featured since its debut at Atlanta 1996, the Americans have been on the podium, winning two times.

At Rio 2016, Canada failed to make the podium for the first time since Sydney 2000, while Britain will look to bounce back from narrow defeats to Canada and Australia in the groups of the last Games to make the final four this time around.

New Zealand and France are the other teams set to compete, as well as debutants Denmark.

Competition is scheduled to conclude on September 5 - the final day of the Paralympics.