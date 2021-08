Women's 100 metres and long jump T64 world record holder Fleur Jong and Rio 2016 triathlon champion Jetze Plat are to be the flagbearers for The Netherlands at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Opening Ceremony tomorrow evening.

Dutch Chef de Mission Esther Vergeer confirmed the selection, which is the first time both a man and a woman will fly the flag, in line with the International Paralympic Committee's (IPC) gender equality plan.

"Fleur and Jetze are figureheads of Paralympic sport and it is an honour to have them on my team," said Vergeer.

"They both already have amazing achievements on their resume and they also have a lot of charisma.

"Their achievements and professionalism make them an example for future generations.

"I am extremely proud that they represent TeamNL together during the Opening Ceremony."

Jong is to compete in the two events she holds the world records in, having broken them at the 2021 World Para Athletics Championships in Bydgoszcz in Poland.

In her fifth attempt in the long jump, she set a new world record of 6.04 metres, and set another best in her final jump with 6.06m.

Jong set a world record of 12.64sec in the 100m to claim the gold medal too.

"This flag stands for so much more," said Jong.

"It symbolises to me that nothing is impossible.

"As long as you keep dreaming and keep believing in yourself."

Jetze Plat is a two-sport Paralympic medallist ©Getty Images

Plat claimed a bronze medal in cycling at Rio 2016 alongside his win in the T1 triathlon.

He is set to compete again in triathlon, as well as the time trial and road race in the MH14 class.

"I am very proud that I can carry the flag into the stadium.

"It is an honour.

"After a year of delay, we are very happy and motivated to finally be able to compete for Paralympic titles."

The Netherlands is eighth on the all-time medal table at the Paralympic Games, and is set to take a team of 74 athletes to Tokyo 2020.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics are scheduled to start tomorrow, closing on September 5.