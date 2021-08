President of the International Esports Federation (IESF) Vlad Marinescu has been announced among the speakers for the first day of the Global Esports Executive Summit (GEES) 2021.

There is less than a month to go until the sixth annual event set to be held in Busan in South Korea from August 31 to September 1.

The IESF released the list of keynote speakers and panellists for the first day of the programme, which covers three of the five core areas titled "Fostering Growing Relationships", "The Next Level of Esports" and "Diversity and Inclusion in Esports".

Marinescu will be the keynote speaker for "Fostering Growing Relationships".

The topic will explore ways in which the esports ecosystem and traditional sports industries can find areas of common ground.

David Shin, business development manager and project manager at Korea e-Sports Association, Alex Inglot, commissioner of ESL Pro League, Ravneet Gill, founder of New Horizons Alliance, Sean Zhang, chief executive of Talon Esports and Rodrigo Quesada, business development director for Cedar Group will also lead a panel discussion for the subject.

The event will be staged at the Busan Esports Arena in South Korea ©IESF

The "Next Level of Esports" seminar will focus on the opportunity to contribute to the local youth industry through local esports team franchising.

Pilsung Lee, chief executive of Sandbox Network and Sandbox Gaming, has been named as the keynote speaker.

The panel discussion will examine the ways in which the esports industry has adapted to the global COVID-19 situation, and what long-term effects the pandemic will have on the esports industry.

The "Diversity and Inclusion in Esports" seminar will be led by Jenn Mac, director of global partnerships for Women in Games International, and it will discuss the importance of global expansion, diversifying brand partnerships, and encouraging participation across all borders, cultures, races, religions, and genders.

IESF Board member and director of global programmes Ido Brosh will also be speaking for a special session on the importance of esports associations.

This will examine the roles these bodies play in the esports community.