British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) has partnered with international banking group BNP Paribas to provide career opportunities for talented student-athletes.

BUCS says the partnership will provide opportunities for student-athletes to come face to face with BNP Paribas staff at the upcoming BUCS Sporting Leaders Festival in September.

The student-athletes will be able to meet BUCS alumni who have turned their talents from the field into a successful career at BNP Paribas.

The festival will have a focus on upskilling students looking for jobs after graduation and supporting them in applying for graduate schemes, as well as outlining BNP Paribas’ spring and summer pipeline programmes.

"We’re very excited to be partnering with such a well-known global brand as BNP Paribas," said Vince Mayne, BUCS chief executive.

"Those of us who work in this sector get to see the quality of our students every day, and we are pleased BNP Paribas recognise BUCS as a gateway to engaging talented students.

"I look forward to seeing the activity across the partnership and the number of BUCS students working for BNP Paribas growing."

BUCS said studies have shown students who play sport at university achieve higher academic results, as well as possessing enhanced skills in leadership, communication, time management, resilience, and confidence.

The organisation praised BNP Paribas for recognising the value of the higher education sport sector as a pathway for talented future employees.

Matthew Ponsonby, head of global banking, UK at BNP Paribas, said: "We know at BNP Paribas that athletes tend to be very self-motivated, disciplined and really understand the need for collective effort.

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to support students like these and are convinced they will hit the ground running."

A similar agreement was reached by BUCS with global professional services company EY earlier this month.

EY will help student leaders in sport transition into professional careers through graduate employment, as well as sponsor events such as the BUCS Sporting Leaders Festival.