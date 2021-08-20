British fans are being urged to "turn your cheers into change" by purchasing a clap banner to get behind the nation at the Paralympics here in Tokyo.

ParalympicsGB, which is a registered charity, has stressed the need for funds to ensure athletes can prepare and succeed at future Summer and Winter Paralympics.

A 227-strong team is set to represent Britain at the Games, which are due to open next Tuesday (August 24).

Britain sits second on the all-time Paralympic medal table and finished behind China at Rio 2016 courtesy of 64 golds, 39 silvers and 44 bronzes.

The team, which includes returning Paralympians Kadeena Cox, Jonnie Peacock, Sarah Storey and Lauren Steadman, are expected to deliver another impressive medal haul at Tokyo 2020.

Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox is part of a team of 227 athletes that will represent Britain at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"You can be a part of our cheer squad and support ParalympicsGB from home while making a real difference to society," a statement from ParalympicsGB read.

"We hope Tokyo 2020 will be a catalyst for change.

"A change that allows disabled people to live in an equal society.

"That’s why we’re asking the public to turn their cheers into change and to ensure disabled people are truly impossible to ignore.

"ParalympicsGB is a charity and needs funds to ensure our athletes have everything they need to prepare and succeed at Summer and Winter Paralympic Games.

"It's with your support that we can continue to inspire a better world for all disabled people.

"Donate now and receive your ParalympicsGB clap banner to turn your cheers into change."

