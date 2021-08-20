Canada’s Chef de Mission Stephanie Dixon is anticipating record-breaking performances at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games here despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Preparations for the Paralympics have been severely disrupted by the global health crisis with many sporting events either cancelled or postponed over the past 18 months.

But Dixon, a former swimmer who won seven Paralympic gold medals in her career, believes recent results have suggested athletes are continuing to deliver outstanding displays.

"We have been seeing incredible performances already this year," said Dixon.

"We've seen world records being set by members of Team Canada.

"So sometimes crisis and very challenging situations bring out the best in people."

Canada reached its goal of finishing in the top 16 in the medal table at Rio 2016 as the nation placed 14th courtesy of eight golds, 10 silvers and 11 bronzes.

But Dixon is refusing to make projections for Tokyo 2020, with the focus now on ensuring athletes compete at the Games and return home safely.

"It's been great to see the Canadian sports system rally behind our athletes and to recognise that it would be unfair to put pressure and expectations of a medal count or projections of performances forward in a year where there was so much that was not in our control," said Dixon.

"I think that's alleviating a lot of pressure, which is allowing athletes to feel liberated and free."

Nathan Riech has flourished since the pandemic hit, with the runner knocking two seconds off his own world record in the men’s 1,500 metres T38 in May.

It was the third time he had lowered his world leading mark this year.

"For me personally, the initial hit [of COVID-19] sucked for about 48 hours, but after that I decided, I was going to get in the best shape possible, focus on what I can control and enjoy the process," said Riech.

"I think you have to understand Para athletes have their PHD in the ability to adapt and I relied on that throughout the pandemic."