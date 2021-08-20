Russian Luge Federation head coach Sergey Chudinov has expressed optimism as preparations continue for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Russian team has been training prior to the winter sport season, with sessions taking place in the city of Kislovodsk and the capital Moscow.

Chudinov told the International Luge Federation the team will have a camp in Paramonovo to focus on start technique, with a second camp planned for September in Sochi.

Sochi, host of the 2014 Winter Olympics, will host Russian national team training on the ice at the start of October.

The team is expected to visit Latvia and Germany to finalise preparations for the season, before participating in the international training week on the new Olympic track in China.

The Yanqing track will open the World Cup season on November 20 and 21, with athletes returning for the Olympic Games in February.

"We have already carried out a number of training measures," Chudinov said.

"We started in Kislovodsk to adapt to the load, then a training session in the Moscow region for health-promoting measures and with training on the launch pad to improve launch techniques.

"Now we are in the process of completing roller training in Sigulda, Latvia, in order to bring to mind the tobogganing, the speed, the peripheral vision and overall awareness on the track.





"The athletes have qualified through central training before the season, there will still be a few qualifying competitions for participation in the international competitions of the coming season.

"Based on the results of these competitions, the coaching staff will nominate the athletes for the coming season.

"This decision should be made before the competition in China, which opens the season calendar."

Russia has won three silver medals in luge at the Winter Olympics, while the former Soviet Union won one gold, two silver and three bronze.

The sport has largely been dominated by Germany.

Albert Demchenko won men’s singles silver for Russia at Sochi 2014, as well as being part of the mixed team relay squad which matched that result at the Games.

The doping scandal which emerged after Sochi 2014 led to Russia being banned from Pyeongchang 2018, albeit the Games saw the participation of Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Albert Demchenko won men’s singles silver in the luge for Russia at Sochi 2014 ©Getty Images

Russia will be forced to compete as the neutral Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team at Beijing 2022, due to the package of sanctions against the country.

The sanctions were implemented after state authorities were found to have manipulated doping data at Moscow Laboratory, which has been dubbed as the "cover-up of the cover-up".

"Now that we are representing the Russian Olympic Committee, the situation is still better than at the Games in South Korea," Chudinov said.

"The situation with Russia's disqualification from major international competitions affected us acutely and severely for the first time in Pyeongchang.

"That was already very stressful back then.

"I don't want to say that we have got used to it by now, but at least we are starting for the National Olympic Committee, the logo with the Olympic rings and the colours of the Russian flag.

"The athletes in Tokyo took inspiration from it and they achieved good results."