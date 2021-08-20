Dow has announced a $100,000 (£73,300/€85,600) donation to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Foundation (USOPF) to support the country's team for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Through its Salute the Troops campaign, Dow's fund will be split in two - half going to those needing assistance for the Games and the other half to athletes who are serving or who served in the military.

A total of 21 athletes are to be supported as current or ex-military personnel.

"Dow believes in the power of material science and sport, and honours the value veterans bring to all they do, whether in the workplace or on the field," said Dow vice-president of Olympic and Sport Solutions, Mike Reed.

"As part of our longstanding and ongoing efforts to support veterans and sport, we’re proud to bring financial support to our armed forces in Tokyo and to help empower Team USA’s Paralympic athletes."

Both Dow and confectionary brand Reese's also collaborated with Salute the Troops to provide recreational fitness equipment - a rock climbing wall and a box gym - to military personnel stationed in Tokyo at the Yokota Air Base and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Base.

The equipment will be available for the base’s community of 14,000 personnel and family members.

Melissa Stockwell is a Paralympian and former military ©Getty Images

"The Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 prove sport is able to transcend competition and become a vehicle for connecting and inspiring the world," said Christine Walshe, President and chief development officer of the USOPF.

"We're so grateful for the Salute the Troops programme.

"With Dow's financial support, we'll continue to ensure our active duty and veteran athletes, along with all Paralympic athletes, will have the sport support and resources they need to compete on the global stage."

A dedication ceremony for the fitness equipment was held in Tokyo on July 30, presented by Olympic skeleton gold medallist and military spouse Tristan Gale Geisler.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics are scheduled to take place from Tuesday (August 24) to September 5.