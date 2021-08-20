The Paralympics symbol has been installed at Tokyo Bay, marking another key moment in the build up to next week’s Tokyo 2020 Games here.

Featuring three shapes in the colours of red, blue and green, the Agitos logo takes the place of the Olympic Rings at Tokyo’s Odaiba Marine Park.

Plans to put the symbol in position have been disrupted by bad weather with strong winds forcing the installation to be delayed by two days.

The Agitos was transported on a barge after departing from a facility in Yokohama where it was manufactured.

It was anchored in place by mooring cables before a safety inspection was conducted.

The Agitos was transported on a barge after leaving Yokohama ©Getty Images

The Agitos, which is set to illuminate in white at night, stands at 17.5 metres high and weighs approximately 94 tonnes.

It is expected to remain in place for the entirety of the Paralympics which are due to open next Tuesday (August 24) and close on September 5.

The Olympic Rings were first installed on a barge in January 2020 before being removed in August of that year after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed until 2021.

It was towed away to Yokohama for inspections before being returned in December.

The monument was lit up every night during the Olympics, which ran from July 23 to August 8.