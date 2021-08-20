A Tokyo 2020 Olympics staffer who helped eventual gold medallist Hansle Parchment reach the National Stadium in time for his race, has been invited to visit Jamaica as a gesture of goodwill.

Tijana Kawashima Stojkovic assisted the 110 metres hurdler, who took the wrong bus from the Athletes' Village, prior to the semi-finals.

The following day, he won the gold medal ahead of favourite Grant Holloway of the United States in the final, finishing in a season's best of 13.04sec.

She paid for the Jamaican's taxi fee to get to the venue after turning up at the wrong location on the bus.

In a viral Instagram video with over 1.3 million views, Parchment went looking for Stojkovic and showed her his Olympic gold medal.

It was an absolute pleasure to host today’s ceremony to honour Tijana Kawashima Stojkovic, the @Tokyo2020 staff whose act of kindness toward @ParchmentHansle has inspired 🇯🇲 and the 🌍. Thanks to @TourismJa for ensuring that Tijana’s golden deed received an equally golden reward. pic.twitter.com/fIXMs8xB7Q — Shorna-Kay Richards (@ShornaKayR) August 19, 2021

He also reimbursed her for the taxi and gave her a polo shirt from the Jamaican Olympic team.

Jamaican Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett extended the invitation to the worker to visit Jamaica and thanked her during an event held at the country's embassy in Tokyo.

"Indeed in a world that is often unabated by negatives, it is always refreshing when we experience random acts of kindness," said Bartlett, who attended the ceremony remotely.

"I salute you, Ms. Kawashima, because you'll forever be etched in the hallowed halls of Jamaica's athletic history because you helped the outcome which led to a gold medal."

It was an absolute pleasure to host today’s ceremony to honour Tijana Kawashima Stojkovic, the @Tokyo2020 staff whose act of kindness toward @ParchmentHansle has inspired 🇯🇲 and the 🌍. Thanks to @TourismJa for ensuring that Tijana’s golden deed received an equally golden reward. pic.twitter.com/fIXMs8xB7Q — Shorna-Kay Richards (@ShornaKayR) August 19, 2021

Stojkovic said she "just did what I can do", according to Kyodo News, adding that she was overwhelmed with emotion re-watching Parchment's video.

Parchment defended Jamaica's crown in the men's 110m hurdles at Tokyo 2020, following in the footsteps of compatriot Omar McLeod who won gold at Rio 2016.

At London 2012, Parchment was the bronze medallist in the event.