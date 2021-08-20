Canada to broadcast record number of hours of Paralympic coverage at Tokyo 2020

The Canadian Paralympic Media Consortium is to broadcast the country's biggest coverage of the Paralympic Games in history at Tokyo 2020, boasting over 200 hours on television.

Comprising of the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC), CBC/Radio-Canada, AMI, Sportsnet and digital platforms Facebook, Twitter and MXZN, the consortium will provide a record number of hours through TV and livestream coverage.

The Canadian Paralympic Media Consortium has been the official broadcaster of the Games since the 2014 Winter Paralympics.

CBC/Radio-Canada is to air more than 120 original hours of coverage on television - also its largest at the Paralympic Games.

CBC is to feature three shows a day dedicated to the Games in afternoon, primetime and late night slots.

Opening and Closing Ceremonies are to be presented with closed captioning and described video, as well as American Sign Language interpretation.

Radio-Canada is to air weekend Paralympic shows.

Hockey legend @WayneGretzky, Honorary Board Member of the Paralympic Foundation of Canada, sends a message of best wishes to Canada's Paralympic athletes as they prepare to compete at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympic Games.#TeamCanada #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/WCPr5HF2U7 — Paralympic Foundation of Canada (@ParalympicFdnCA) August 20, 2021

"It will be easier than ever for everyone throughout the country to follow the Paralympic Games over the next few weeks," said Martin Richard, executive director of communications and brand at the CPC.

"Coverage of the Paralympics has grown so much in Canada, especially since the Canadian Paralympic Media Consortium’s first Games as official broadcaster at Sochi 2014.

"Tokyo 2020 is now set to become the most-covered Paralympic Games ever in Canada with extensive live streaming options, TV broadcast hours, primetime shows, and social media coverage."

AMI's coverage will be accessible for those with a visual impairment with live described video, and is to air simulcast-broadcasts of the Games daily.

Sportsnet is to re-broadcast late night shows on CBC the following morning on Sportsnet One.

All 19 sports at the Games will be available for livestreaming.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics are scheduled to take place from Tuesday (August 24) to September 5.