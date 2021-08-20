The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Organising Committee has unveiled the equipment to be used during club throw events at the Games, as designed by students at at Tokyo Metropolitan Kogei High School.

Specialising as a technical facility in teaching professional crafts and design, the institution's equipment will be used during the athletics event.

This collaboration is part of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic educational programme, aiming to create understanding of Paralympic sports in schools across Japan.

Students came up with four different designs for the handles of the club, keeping in line with regulations.

These are in spherical and cylindrical shapes with different release characteristics, taking into account hand sizes and throwing styles.

The clubs are made from beech wood from the northern island Hokkaido.

#Tokyo2020 has revealed the clubs that'll be used in the #ParaAthletics club throw events 🔥



They were created from Hokkaido beech wood by Tokyo Metropolitan Kogei High School Students 👏#Paralympics pic.twitter.com/fE1QxBkfIp — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) August 19, 2021

In June 2019, Tokyo 2020 signed an agreement with the Tokyo Metropolitan Board of Education to produce the clubs through the school and production of the equipment started the following month.

The prototype was checked by World Para Athletics' technical commissioner later that year and the school produced 20 clubs in total.

Tokyo Metropolitan Kogei High School previously produced wooden ramps used in boccia.

"We are delighted that the clubs that the Tokyo Metropolitan Kogei High School students have put so much thought into have been successfully completed and will be used at the Paralympic Games," said Tokyo 2020 sports director Mikako Kotani.

"I believe this has also been a valuable experience for the students, who have done their best to produce clubs to meet the various needs of the Para-athletes.

"We are looking forward to seeing how the four different handle shapes will help them compete at their best at the Paralympic Games."

The club throw is a throwing event on the athletics programme, specific to Para-sport, which involves athletes throwing a bowling pin-shaped club.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics are scheduled to start on Tuesday (August 24), finishing on September 5.