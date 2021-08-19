Finalists confirmed at WTT Contender Budapest on day of upsets in men's singles event

Germany’s Kilian Ort will face Sweden’s Truls Moregard after a day of upsets in the men’s singles competition at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Budapest, while top seed Xiaoxin Yang will face Russia’s Elizabet Abraamian in the women’s singles final.

In the men’s singles, Germany’s Dang Qiu was the only seeded player able to reach the semi-finals, as he won his quarter final 11-7, 11-8, 11-6 against Italy’s Niagol Stoyanov.

Top seed and world number 14 Liam Pitchford of England suffered an 8-11, 14-16, 3-11 defeat to world number 198 Ort in the last eight, while in the bottom half of the draw second seed Quadri Aruna of Nigeria lost in five games to Moregard, with the 19-year-old world number 103 triumphing 11-9, 11-6, 2-11, 3-11, 11-2.

Sixth seed Kirill Skachkov also exited at the quarter-final stage as the Czech Republic’s world number 150 Tomas Polansky progressed 11-6, 13-11, 4-11, 2-11, 11-8 in a five-game thriller.

The semi-finals proved to be edge-of-the-seat affairs as well, both going the distance to seven games.

Ort was twice two games behind to Polansky, but the German finished strongly and won the final three to book his place in the final, with the match finishing 5-11, 7-11, 12-10, 9-11, 11-7, 11-9, 15-13.

In the other semi-final, Moregard had to stave off a comeback from Qiu, and progressed 11-8, 10-12, 11-9, 11-8, 4-11, 10-12, 11-7.

In the women’s tournament, Yang had no such difficulties in reaching the final against two Russian opponents.

Sweden’s Truls Moregard, pictured, will play Germany's Kilian Ort in the men's singles final, with both players upsetting the top two seeds Quadri Aruna and Liam Pitchford respectively on route ©Getty Images

She firstly eased past Olga Vorobeva in the quarter-finals in straight games, 11-6, 11-3, 11-9, before clinching an 11-2, 11-6, 9-11, 11-8, 11-8 victory over Mariia Tailakova.

Twenty-year-old Tailakova, the world number 121, had earlier produced a shock in the quarter-finals, coming from behind to beat Hungary’s third seed Georgina Pota 9-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-9.

In the bottom half of the draw, Russia’s second seed Polina Mikhailova was comfortably dispatched by her compatriot Abraamian, who triumphed 11-6, 11-6, 11-5.

Abraamian faced Manika Batra of India in the semi-finals, as the sixth seed twice came from behind to defeat her compatriot Sreeja Akula 7-11, 11-1, 8-11, 13-11, 11-6.

The 18-year-old Abraamian, ranked 415th in the world, was most impressive in that semi-final, winning in straight games 12-10, 11-9, 12-10, 11-8.

The line-ups for the doubles finals were also confirmed today.

In the men’s event, Germain pair Ort and Tobias Hippler play Russia’s second seeds Skachkov and Vladimir Sidorenko, while in the women’s event the top two seeds will face off as Russia’s Vorobeva and Yana Noskova take on home favourites Dora Madarasz and Szandra Pergel.

In the mixed competition, India’s Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Batra booked their place in the final to play Hungary’s Nandor Ecseki and Madarasz.

All five finals are due to be held tomorrow.