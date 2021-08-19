Five matches were held on day two of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) Women’s EuroVolley, with co-hosts Serbia and Croatia getting their tournaments underway with convincing wins.

In Pool A at Belgrade’s Štark Arena, hosts Serbia - who have won the last two editions of the tournament and were the best performing European nation as bronze medallists at Tokyo 2020 - eased past neighbours Bosnia and Herzegovina 25-11, 25-18, 25-14.

Croatia ensured three of the four co-hosts would get off to a winning start - after Bulgaria’s victory and Romania’s defeat yesterday - as they saw off the challenge of Switzerland 25-20, 25-19, 25-21.

The remaining opening matches of the two pools take place tomorrow, with Azerbaijan facing Belgium and Olympic quarter-finalists Russia taking on France in Pool A, while challenging Croatia in Pool C will be Italy, who also reached the last eight at Tokyo 2020, up against Belarus, and Hungary versus Slovakia.

In Pool B at the Kolodruma Sport Hall in Plovdiv in Bulgaria, Czech Republic came from a set down to beat Spain 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20, while two-time Women’s EuroVolley winners Poland overcame a tough challenge from Germany to triumph 25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22.

Don't let the ball fall! 🔥@DVV_Volleyball🇩🇪 and @PolskaSiatkowka 🇵🇱 know how to do it!



All matches live on https://t.co/35InljpTyP ➡️https://t.co/G3qcpL9pki

Follow the action live on the CEV Game Hub on https://t.co/OCdibzyVKm ➡️ https://t.co/e7xndWGoJT pic.twitter.com/jaez46HBp9 — European Volleyball (@CEVolleyball) August 19, 2021

At the BT Arena in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca, the closest match of the day saw Sweden come from two sets down to defeat Finland 24-26, 17-25, 25-19, 27-25, 15-13.

The Netherlands followed that with a straight sets victory over Ukraine 25-17, 25-12, 25-22.

There are also two matches in Plovdiv and Cluj-Napoca tomorrow.

Poland will hope to make it back-to-back wins as they face Greece, with the Czech Republic also aiming for a second straight victory against Germany in the earlier game.

Runners-up last time this competition was held in 2019 Turkey will hope to build on a triumph over hosts Romania when they take on Ukraine, while the Netherlands will hope for a repeat performance in their earlier match against Finland.