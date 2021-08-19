Former El Salvador football head expected to change plea in corruption case

Former El Salvador Football Association President Reynaldo Vasquez is expected to change his plea regarding his involvement in the FIFA corruption scandal.

Vasquez was initially arrested in December 2015 after being one of a series of officials from Central and South America to be included in the second round of United States indictments.

The initial indictment saw the arrest of FIFA officials in Zurich in May 2015.

Vasquez is among officials accused of "solicitation, offer, acceptance, payment and receipt of undisclosed and illegal payments, bribes and kickbacks."

The official has pleaded not guilty to the racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering.

Vasquez is accused of having received bribes as part of a scheme to arrange friendly matches involving El Salvador’s men’s national team, as well as Costa Rica and Guatemala.

He was also accused of having accepted bribes from the company Media World in exchange for helping arrange media rights to qualifier matches for the 2014 World Cup.

The US District Court in Brooklyn has scheduled a hearing on Monday (August 23).

The hearing, to be overseen by Judge Pamela Chen, is expected to see Vasquez change his plea to guilty.

Reynaldo Vasquez was arrested in 2015 after being included on a US indictment of football officials ©Getty Images

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years.

Vasquez led the Salvadoran Football Federation from 2009 to 2010.

He was extradited to the US in January.

Vasquez has been serving an eight-year prison sentence in El Salvador for fraud.

FIFA banned Vasquez for life and fined him CHF500,000 (£398,000/$545,000/€466,000) in October 2019.

The governing body’s Ethics Committee found Vasquez to have been guilty of bribery.