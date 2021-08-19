Birmingham 2022 has announced the appointment of Aggreko as its official modular energy solutions supporter for next year’s Commonwealth Games.

James Eade, head of energy at Birmingham 2022, claims Aggreko is an "ideal partner" to deliver a "safe and sustainable" Games.

All 14 of the competition venues for Birmingham 2022, scheduled to run from July 28 to August 8 next year, are set to be powered by Aggreko, a global leader in mobile and modular energy solutions.

Aggreko is also poised to launch of a number of community projects aimed at improving opportunities and skills for those living and working in the area.

Birmingham 2022 said Aggreko’s support will include running educational events on sustainability, enhancing understanding of sustainable technology and the energy transition as well as nurturing science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) skills in local schools and not for profit organisations.

These events are expected to run before, during and after the Games, with the first set offering school children the chance of winning tickets for Birmingham 2022.

"Aggreko are well-known for their experience in temporary power solutions and they have an enviable pedigree when it comes to multi-games events; they are the ideal partner to help deliver a safe and sustainable Games," said Eade.

"In selecting a delivery partner, we saw that Aggreko’s low-carbon corporate roadmap dovetails neatly with our pioneering zero-carbon games initiative.

"We are looking forward to using some of Aggreko’s new power generation and storage technologies as well as developing innovative approaches to powering the Games, whilst still maintaining the highest levels of reliability.

Aggreko provided power for Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018 ©Getty Images

"In addition to their work on competition venues, Aggreko are committed to working with us on our community engagement activities, in particular focusing on nurturing STEM skills within the local community.

"It is really important that we use exciting and engaging opportunities such as the Games to foster new talent in STEM subjects for the future benefit of our environment and well-being."

Four employees working for Aggreko, which were providing electrical services for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, were arrested on suspension of using cocaine.

Tokyo-based Aggreko Events Services Japan confirmed four employees, two from the United States and two from Britain, were arrested and apologised for causing trouble for people and Olympic officials.

Aggreko has a history of supporting the Olympics having supplied the power at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, as well as Pyeongchang 2018.

It has also supported the previous two Commonwealth Games at Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018.

"On behalf of everyone at Aggreko, we are delighted to be partnering with Birmingham 2022, and look forward to helping to deliver a truly outstanding Games, embracing the key objectives, within the Games-Social Values Charter, as well as delivering world class energy solutions," said Robert Wells, managing director of event solutions at Aggreko.

"Not only will we deliver reliable, efficient and renewable temporary power solutions, but we will also help educate the wider community on the energy transition and the skills and technology needed for this to succeed, helping us all to understand and become excited about the new horizons for sustainability."

Commonwealth Games Federation executive director Martin Reynolds added: "We are delighted that Aggreko’s commitment and expertise will once again power world-class competition at Birmingham 2022.

"We are proud that the Commonwealth Sport brand continues to attract world leading organisations like Aggreko who share our vision."