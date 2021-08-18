World Dodgeball Association and United Through Sports partner together to support youth development

The World Dodgeball Association (WDA) and United Through Sports (UTS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to commit to working together to foster inclusion, youth development and equity through dodgeball.

The WDA and UTS have worked closely together since 2018, including at the UTS World Virtual Youth Festival and the UTS online competition, "What’s Your Daily?"

The official signing demonstrates the commitment of both parties to encourage a healthy and active lifestyle, regardless of ability and social background.

Both state they will work to reduce existing inequalities.

WDA President Tom Hickson said: "Working with younger generations is a high priority and at the heart of WDA.

"Inclusivity and accessibility are core elements of our activities to grow the sport globally.

"A key part of our agenda in the signing of this MoU is to continue our participation in the World Virtual Youth Festival as well as the physical festivals held as a part of SportAccord.

Dodgeball is gaining popularity, including with the England rugby team ©Getty Images

"The WDA wishes to develop the partnership and develop activities together with UTS, as we also dedicate yourselves to the growth of sport activities in the world of dodgeball particularly with youth across the world."

UTS President Stephan Fox said he and his team are "pleased to unite through the power of your sport to bring dodgeball to many more youth around the world".

He added that the UTS is "excited to continue our collaboration".

Fox concluded: "With WDA’s Young Leaders Award programme giving youth opportunities to become coaches or referees and the World Dodgeball Academy which is growing, the federation is dedicated to nurturing young generations around the world.

"This is why, now more than ever we must stand united for youth of all abilities and ensure they have opportunities to thrive."