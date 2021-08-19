The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has shown the world how powerful sport can be with inspiring moments happening throughout the event, but Kuo Hsing-chun has taken the Olympic spirit above and beyond.

The Chinese Taipei weightlifter anonymously donated more than 1.8 million NTD (£46,900/$64,500/€55,000) to the local hospital and provided money for exercise equipment at her old school.

The 27-year-old won the gold medal in the women's 59kg event in the Japanese capital and received 20 million NTD (£522,170/$716,000/€610,605) in prize money from the Government.

Kuo also led her country as flagbearer in the Parade of Nations and has used her platform to give back immense contributions to society.

Kuo Hsing-Chun finished sixth at London 2012, before winning bronze at Rio 2016 and then gold at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

To motivate teenagers to take up sport, Kuo joined the Olympic Spirit Touring Lecture, organised by the Taipei Olympic Committee, which aims to spread the Olympic Value through education.

The five-times Asian Championships gold medallist has been widely praised for her work outside weightlifting and is said to embody the Olympic message of "Stronger Together".

In Tokyo, Kuo three Olympic records in Tokyo for her snatch, clean and jerk, and combined lift attempts in the competition.

She finished sixth at London 2012 and won the bronze medal at Rio 2016.

Kuo has also won four world titles, is a two-times Universiade gold medal winner and a five-times Asian champion.