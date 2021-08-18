London Marathon set to be held in October for third consecutive year

The 2022 Tata Consultancy Services London Marathon will be held in October, making it the third successive year the event is due to be hosted in the autumn.

The London Marathon is traditionally held in April, but the 2020 event took place on October 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 event is set to take place on October 3, and now the 2022 version is due to take place on October 2.

Hugh Brasher, event director of London Marathon Events, said: "We are living in a hugely uncertain world - a world where different approaches to managing COVID-19 are being explored and executed.

"The London Marathon is an extraordinary and unique celebration of the family of humankind coming together.

Shura Kitata of Ethiopia won the men's race at the 2020 London Marathon in a time of two hours, five minutes and 41 seconds ©Getty Images

"We believe that by moving the 2022 event to October we give ourselves the best chances of welcoming the world to the streets of London, enabling tens of millions to be raised for good causes and giving people the certainty that their hard work and training will allow them to experience the amazing crowds cheering them every step of the way, from Greenwich to Westminster.

"We are extremely grateful to the Mayor of London, the London boroughs of Greenwich, Lewisham, Southwark, Tower Hamlets, the City of Westminster and the City of London, Transport for London, The Royal Parks, BBC TV and our many other partners for their support in confirming the 2 October date for 2022.

"For 39 years, the London Marathon has been a spring event and we will return to our traditional slot in the calendar in 2023 when the TCS London Marathon will take place on Sunday 23 April."

The 2021 Virgin Money London Marathon is expected to be the largest marathon ever staged in the world, with 50,000 runners set to line up on the course.