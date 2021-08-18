Japan is sending its largest-ever Paralympic squad to the Tokyo 2020 Games here as the host nation bids to deliver more success on the big stage.

A total of 255 athletes are poised to represent Japan at the Paralympics, with the goal of winning a record 20 gold medals.

The Paralympic squad will be hoping to build on the achievements of Japan’s Olympic team, which registered a record-breaking 27 golds to place third in the medal table.

A ceremony was held at a hotel in Tokyo where a limited number of athletes and officials gathered to look ahead to the Paralympics, while the rest of the delegation joined online.

Wheelchair tennis player Shingo Kunieda, who is captaining the Japanese squad, vowed to put the "utmost efforts into competition with courage and determination", according to a report by Kyodo News.

"At the Tokyo Olympics, we were able to see Japanese athletes challenging with all of their strength and doing their best, and I felt shivers on many occasions," said Kunieda.

"I hope many children in Japan, regardless of having disabilities or not, can feel the infinite possibilities of humankind by watching para sports."

The ceremony also saw table tennis player Koyo Iwabuchi and triathlete Mami Tani both receive the Japanese flag having been selected as the flagbearers for the Opening Ceremony of the Paralympics.

Japan’s Chef de Mission Junichi Kawai, left, is hopeful the Paralympic team will succeed at the Games which will largely be held without spectators ©Getty Images

Japan’s Chef de Mission, Junichi Kawai, also attended the ceremony.

He praised athletes for their perseverance during the COVID-19 pandemic which forced the Paralympics to be postponed by one year.

"Now the stage has been prepared where you can all demonstrate your possibilities," said Kawai.

Japan failed to win a single gold medal at Rio 2016 as the country picked up 10 silvers and 14 bronzes.

The Japanese record stands at 17 golds from Seoul 1988 and Athens 2004.

Japan is aiming to better that haul with athletes competing across all 22 sports in Tokyo.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga backed the team to succeed during a video message at the ceremony.

"All of the athletes challenging their limits and overcoming barriers will move people around the world and encourage them," said Suga.

Earlier this week it was confirmed that the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics will largely be held behind closed doors.

All events in Tokyo and other prefectures under a state of emergency will be closed to the public, as was the case with the Olympic Games.

Japan's capital has been under a state of emergency since July 12.

With case numbers continuing to rise, it is unlikely to be withdrawn before the end of the Games.

Yesterday Tokyo reported 4,377 new coronavirus cases - a rise of 1,765 from the previous week.