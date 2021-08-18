Belarus' Paralympic team given official send-off prior to Tokyo 2020

Belarusian athletes set to compete at the Paralympic Games here in Tokyo were given a rousing send-off before travelling to the Japanese capital.

The ceremony took place at the Minsk Hero City Obelisk monument in the presence of Belarus’ Labor and Social Security Minister Irina Kostevich.

A total of 20 athletes are poised to represent Belarus across athletics, canoeing, judo, rowing, swimming and wheelchair fencing.

The Paralympics are scheduled to run from August 24 to September 5.

According to the Belarusian Telegraph Agency, Kostevich urged the athletes to believe in themselves and deliver strong results.

"Achievements in sport are not a happy twist of fate or a stroke of luck," said Kostevich.

"It is always the result of tremendous work, faith in your strength and a great desire to win."

Ihar Boki, who claimed six titles at Rio 2016, will be one of 20 athletes representing Belarus at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics ©Getty Images

Since making its Paralympic debut at Atlanta 1996, Belarus has won 98 medals, including 36 golds, 32 silvers and 30 bronzes.

The country's best performance came at Athens 2004, where it placed 19th with 10 golds, 12 silvers and seven bronzes.

It also finished inside the top 20 at Rio 2016 courtesy of eight golds and two bronzes.

The Belarussian team also consisted of 20 athletes five years ago, with Ihar Boki achieving six golds and one bronze in the pool.

Wheelchair fencer Andrei Pranevich and swimmer Uladzimir Izotau also topped the podium.