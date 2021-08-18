Artists are being encouraged to submit proposals for four commissions of £25,000 ($34,392/€ 29,350) to create new public space works in any art form that respond to sporting events at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The Birmingham 2022 culture programme is offering four artists the opportunity to produce pieces based on swimming and Para swimming, athletics and Para athletics, 3x3 basketball and 3x3 wheelchair basketball and lawn bowls and Para lawn bowls.
The deadline for submissions is September 14.
"We are delighted to once again be calling upon the fantastic artists based in Birmingham and the West Midlands to help us bring the Birmingham 2022 culture programme to life," said Raidene Carter, executive producer for culture and live sites at Birmingham 2022.
"This time, we are inviting creatives from across all artistic disciplines to submit proposals for commissions of up to £25,000 to artistically interpret some of the sporting highlights of the Commonwealth Games.
"From podcasts and poetry, to art installations and animation, we want to hear from artists who can show us how inspired they are by the Games and who want to be part of the biggest one-off culture and sporting event to happen in the West Midlands."
The initiative by Birmingham 2022 follows the launch of the Birmingham City Council-funded £2 million ($2.75 million/€2.35 million) Creative City Grants scheme for community groups across Birmingham.
The Birmingham 2022 culture programme is expected to deliver a six-month cultural festival across the city and the West Midlands running from March to August 2022.
It aims to promote and showcase the rich and diverse creative talent of the city and region to a global audience.