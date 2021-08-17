The Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) has targeted hiring a Cuban coach as part of its preparations for next year’s Asian Games.

PBF secretary Colonel Nasir Tung told The News: "I discussed this issue with the Cuban Boxing Federation President during the Tokyo Olympics.

"He promised me that they would help us in hiring a Cuban coach."

Tung said Government funding was required if the PBF was to hire the coach.

"Without state help it will not be possible for the PBF to meet the high demands of a foreign coach," Tung added.

"The Government will have to help us."

Tung said that if a Cuban coach could be appointed his main role would be helping to prepare Pakistan’s boxers for international events scheduled over the next couple of years.

"We have to compete in Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and also Pakistan will host the South Asian Games in early 2023," Tung said.

"We will also field our boxers in every Asian level championships during this period."

Tung said the PBF was planning to hold a national championships in either September or October, and that it hoped to set a date soon.

If the PBF can appoint a Cuban coach, it is hoped they will help the country's boxers at forthcoming international competitions, including the Asian Games ©Getty Images

"We will shortlist three top boxers in each weight category," Tung said.

"We want to put 39 male and 21 female boxers in the camp which will be supervised by at least six coaches in Lahore.

"We have also planned to hold an inter-departmental event which will carry seven departments and a team from the PBF which will be formed of boxers from provinces and Islamabad.

"This event will be held after every two or two and a half months which will help us find good stuff.

"These events will be organised by departments on rotation basis and the PBF will also hold one.

"After the national championship we will hold an inter-departmental event before the end of this year and boxers selected from the national event and from this event will be prepared for the Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham."

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of the national championships on three separate occasions.

Tung also dismissed as untrue reports that the PBF had been suspended by the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

"We are with the AIBA and the world body has not suspended us," Tung said.

"It’s not right that some people say that the PBF is suspended. We recently even wanted to send a healthy pool of boxers to the Asian Championship in Dubai but could not do so due to flights issue."

Pakistan sent a team of six male and two female boxers to the 2018 Asian Games, held in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia, but did not return home with any medals.

The next edition of the Asian Games is scheduled to be held from September 10 to 25 in Hangzhou, China.