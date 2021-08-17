National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) President Alfred Foloko has congratulated the country's President-elect Hakainde Hichilema.

Hichilema's landslide victory - by almost a million votes - and the peaceful transition of power has been heralded in sub-Saharan Africa and further afield.

The NOCZ chief has now joined these calls and says he is "thrilled" at the possibility of collaborating with Hichilema.

"On behalf of the National Olympic Committee of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to express our hearty congratulations on your ascendency to the highest office of the land, Presidency of the Republic of Zambia", wrote Foloko.

"As a sports body we are confident that you will steer this country with diligence and have no doubt that you will give sport the attention it requires, and indeed continue to be used it as one of the unifying factors for our land.

"We are thrilled to begin this new journey in the country’s timeline with you Mr. President as you embark upon new responsibilities, I wish to assure you and the government of the continued friendship, collaboration, and support from the Olympic and Commonwealth Sport Movement in the country."

Hearty congratulations to the Zambian President-elect, His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema. On behalf of all democracy loving Ugandans, I congratulate the people of Zambia on this momentous achievement. This is not only a Zambian victory, but a victory for Africa and democracy! pic.twitter.com/eI2Ixrixa5 — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) August 16, 2021

Foloko also claimed that Zambia's Tokyo 2020 Olympians had been buoyed by messages of support from the incoming President and First Lady while at the Games.

Hichilema, who leads the United Party for National Development, has been elected Zambian President at the sixth attempt, and will take over from Edgar Lungu.

International observers have largely praised the way the vote was conducted.

The NOCZ sent 30 athletes to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, including the women's football team.

The Copper Queens drew 4-4 with China during their maiden Olympic appearance, and their three matches were not short of action, featuring 18 goals.

Zambia was also represented in athletics, judo, boxing and swimming.