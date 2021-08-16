Commonwealth Games wrestler Cedric Nyamsi puzzled at how he contracted COVID-19 in Canberra

Cedric Nyamsi, a wrestler who competed for Cameroon at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, has said he has been left completely puzzled at how he contracted COVID-19 in the Australian capital Canberra.

The city entered lockdown last week after recording its first COVID-19 infection for more than a year, which was extended until September 2 after the cluster grew to 28 cases.

Nyamsi, who has lived in Canberra for three and a half years, last week revealed that he had tested positive, but has been left aghast at where he became infected.

As reported by The RiotACT, Nyamsi told Region Media: "It makes me feel bad."

"Because of me, Canberra is in lockdown.

"But I didn’t do anything wrong.

"Someone gave it to me too."

Nyamsi took a COVID-19 test having been turned away from a doctor’s surgery after he began feeling unwell last Tuesday (August 10), but was extremely surprised when it came back as positive.

"I was shocked," he admitted.

"I thought, ‘oh my God, where did I get it from?’ I know I haven’t been out of Canberra for the last three months.

"I’m still confused. I really don’t know where I got it."

Cedric Nyamsi competed for Cameroon in the men's freestyle wrestling 97kg competition at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast ©Getty Images

The freestyle wrestler also hit back at rumours he had breached COVID-19 rules by travelling to Sydney, which has been in lockdown since the end of June, and said he had not left the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) during the past three months.

"I was shocked when social media said I went to Sydney to buy drugs," Nyamsi said.

"I am a wrestler … number one in Australia … I don’t take drugs at all.

"I don’t want anyone to die because of me.

"I’m very fit.

"I thought if I got it, it would be like a light fever, but it’s very bad.

"I’m trying to help them [contact tracers] find out where I got it from."

Nyamsi has been isolating in an apartment, and says he feels fatigued but has not required any further medical assistance.

"My breathing is okay, but I have a very bad headache," he confirmed.

"My nose is blocked and I feel so tired."

Nyamsi lost in the quarter-finals of the men’s freestyle 97-kilograms competition at Gold Coast 2018.

He has been working as a security guard at a Canberra nightclub alongside his wrestling training.

ACT Policing said its priority was ensuring compliance with restrictions in the region, and warned residents to consider carefully any comments made online.