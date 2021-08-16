Denmark's team for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics has been set a target of five to seven medals.

The nation won seven medals at Rio 2016, five at London 2012 and nine at Beijing 2008.

Michael Møllgaard Nielsen, who manages elite sport for Parasport Denmark, said the country was sending a "strong" team to Tokyo 2020 and that it was "not difficult to spot the most obvious medal candidates".

Daniel Wagner, a three-time Paralympic athletics medallist, and four-time world Para taekwondo champion Lisa Kjær Gjessing were both highlighted as athletes to watch, with Wagner "better than ever in long jump".

Along with tennis tennis player Peter Rosenmeier - a Rio 2016 gold medallist - dressage's Tobias Thorning Jørgensen and badminton player Cathrine Rosengren, they "belong to the absolute world elite".

Four-time world Para taekwondo champion Lisa Kjær Gjessing, left, and three-time Paralympic athletics medallist Daniel Wagner, right, will carry the Danish flag at the Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony ©World Para Taekwondo

Wagner and Gjessing will be Denmark's flagbearers at the Opening Ceremony.

Gjessing and Rosengren are both making Paralympic debuts along with their respective sports, taekwondo and badminton.

Twenty-five Danish athletes in total are bound for the Japanese capital, to compete in athletics, wheelchair rugby, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, equestrian, cycling and badminton.