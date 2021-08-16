The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) has announced the nine sports and 10 disciplines which will form the core programme for the 2023 and 2025 ANOC World Beach Games.

ANOC decided to focus the programme exclusively on beach and water sports that can be delivered sustainably and in line with the Games' commitment to youth and inclusion, it said.

All are non-Olympic disciplines, and aquatics is the sport with two disciplines included.

Open water swimming over five kilometres, beach water polo, beach soccer, beach handball, individual kata karate, kite foil, beach tennis, aquathlon - a triathlon discipline comprised of running and swimming - 4x4 beach volleyball and beach wrestling are the core disciplines on the programme.

Formula Kite, a sailing class due to make its Olympic debut at Paris 2024, differs slightly from kite foil.

"We have a dynamic and diverse mix of youth-centred beach and water sports which will ensure the ANOC World Beach Games continues to allow NOCs to engage new athletes and a new generation of sports fans," ANOC secretary general Gunilla Lindberg said.

"By confirming the core programme now, we are also giving NOCs and International Federations greater certainty and time to plan for the Games."

A total of 12 men's and 12 women's teams competed in the beach handball tournament at the 2019 ANOC World Beach Games ©Getty Images

There will be the option to for Organising Committees to add additional sports in agreement with ANOC.

This will allow the programme to be tailored to the trends and cultures of each host country ensuring a unique atmosphere for each event, ANOC hopes.

The bidding process for the 2023 and 2025 Games is set to begin tomorrow with an invitation sent to all 206 NOCs.

Candidate cities will then be announced at the ANOC General Assembly in Athens in October.

The process will conclude before the end of the year, with hosts for both Games set to be announced on December 17.

The inaugural edition of the ANOC World Beach Games was hosted by Qatar in Doha in 2019, with Spain finishing top of the medal table.

It was last year announced that the 2021 edition would be postponed to 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.