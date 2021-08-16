The Japanese economy looks to be in danger of missing out on an Olympic bounce, after new figures revealed that it achieved only sluggish growth in the second quarter.

Expansion reached 0.3 per cent over the April-June period leading up to Tokyo 2020, with exports again outpacing consumer spending.

With Tokyo under a fourth state of emergency since mid-July, as the number of coronavirus cases increased, hopes for a more pronounced economic recovery are edging out towards the fourth quarter, by which time, analysts reason, the impact of the country’s slow-out-of-the-blocks vaccination programme should start to become more pronounced.

The Olympics ultimately took place largely behind closed doors, as officials strove to prevent further spread of the virus, limiting the mega-event’s domestic economic impact.

With the number of daily coronavirus infections in the country recently topping 20,000, the Paralympics, due to begin next week, will take place in spectator-free stadia too.

A limited number of fans could attend cycling events in Izu during the Olympics, but that will not be the case for the Paralympics.

Exports again outpaced consumer growth in Japan between April and June ©Getty Images

According to Economic Revitalisation Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, quoted by Kyodo News, "it is vital for us to support businesses and employment while giving the highest priority to curbing the spread of virus infections".

Meanwhile, official data from the next Olympic Host Nation, China, suggest that floods and coronavirus may be impacting on still enviable economic growth rates in the world’s second-biggest economy.

New figures showed retail sales rising 8.5 per cent in July, compared with a year earlier, while industrial production was up 6.4 per cent.

The Financial Times reported that economists polled by Bloomberg had anticipated growth of 10.9 per cent and 7.9 per cent respectively.

The Winter Olympics are scheduled to get under way in the capital Beijing on February 4 2022, with the Winter Paralympics following from March 4.