International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) vice-president György Gattyán has been honoured by the Hungarian Paralympic Committee (HPC) with the Paralympic Flame Award.

The teqball co-founder was recognised by the HPC for his contribution to Para sport in Hungary, primarily for his role in the creation and development of Para teqball.

In 2020, FITEQ and the HPC combined to advance the sport by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that enabled FITEQ to use the HPC’s network of contacts to professionalise and grow its Para sport operation.

"It is really an honour to be recognised by the Hungarian Paralympic Committee with this award," said Gattyán.

"At FITEQ, we want to share the message that everyone is welcome in our sport, no matter your age, background, or sporting ability.

"We want to be true to our word and that is why providing opportunities for parasport athletes is one of our key priorities.

There are two sport classes for Para teqball - one for athletes permanently requiring the use of crutches, and a second which is for athletes with a prosthesis ©FITEQ

"This award is a sign of the progress para teqball has made in just a short space of time.

"We have very exciting plans for the future and I am looking forward to continuing to work closely with the HPC to bring our ideas to life.

"Lastly, I want to wish everyone at the HPC the best of luck for a successful Paralympic Games – I will be cheering loudly from Budapest!"

In March, FITEQ officially launched Para teqball, paving the way for athletes to play in international competitions and for grassroots players to take up the sport.

FITEQ has been in the process of developing the sport for the past three years and the collaboration with the HPC has played a key role in this process, the governing body says.